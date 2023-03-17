15 important foods you should avoid putting in the refrigerator

Opinions of Friday, 17 March 2023

Columnist: Alby News Ghana

If we don't want to throw away the leftovers, our first instinct is to store them in the refrigerator so that we can enjoy them later. That should not be the case with any remaining food. Cold storage is necessary for some items, like butter, bread, vegetables, and fruits. However, at temperatures below freezing, many foods can lose their flavor, color, and texture. Therefore, let's determine which foods should no longer be stored in the refrigerator.



Foods you should never refrigerate



Bananas



It is not right to place a tropical fruit in a cold environment because bananas are native to the tropics. There are two reasons why bananas require room temperature: The fruit ripens more quickly in warm weather, and decay is slowed by light and air.



Fresh Herbs



Because of their improper storage, fresh herbs are difficult to keep fresh. When stored in a refrigerator, basil, thyme, rosemary, and other herbs lose their flavor and become dry. Instead, place them in a small glass with the stems submerged in room temperature water on the countertop, out of direct sunlight.



Oil



In the refrigerator, any edible oil, whether vegetable, coconut, olive, or another, will quickly harden. They will benefit more from being kept on a cool, dark shelf in your kitchen. The only oil that can be kept cold is oil made from nuts.



Cooked Chicken



Cooked chicken spoils if kept in the refrigerator for more than two to three days. It loses both its texture and flavor when stored at a cold temperature, in addition to changing its taste. Consuming cooked chicken that has been refrigerated could cause food poisoning as well as a variety of other digestive issues.



Honey



Honey, like oil, does not spoil at room temperature and has a long shelf life. Honey crystallizes when stored in the refrigerator, making it difficult to extract from the jar. Place them on a dark, cool shelf.



Unripe Mangoes



Because cooling slows their ripening, raw mangoes should not be kept in the refrigerator. Additionally, it makes the mangoes hard. Only ripe mangoes should be stored in a refrigerator because doing so keeps them firm, sweet, and fresh.



Coffee



The flavor of ground or whole-bean coffee can be adversely affected by the formation of watery condensation caused by humidity in the refrigerator. Instead, keep coffee fresh by storing it in an airtight container until you need to brew it.



Onions



To remain fresh, vegetables require air circulation. In the pantry, put whole onions in a paper bag with a hole punched in it. Stay away from potatoes; Potatoes may quickly deteriorate due to the gas and moisture that onions release. Put chopped onions in the fridge.



9Tomatoes



Cool air adjusts synthetic pathways in tomatoes, easing back those that add to new flavor and speeding up others that dull flavor. To enhance the flavor, place whole tomatoes on the counter.



1Whole Watermelon



A huge uncut watermelon doesn't need to be in your fridge. Actually, the best way to store the fruit is at room temperature. When it's time to cut it, keep it on the counter. Wrap it in plastic and keep it in the fridge after you've sliced it.



Eggplant



It is acceptable to keep eggplant out on the counter for a few days if you plan to consume it. It may lose its flavor if kept in the refrigerator. However, keep in mind that, eggplant only lasts a short time outside of the refrigerator; therefore, consume it right away.



Avocado



If the green, creamy fruit is hard or ripe and you intend to use it right away, store it at room temperature. However, avocados that are finicky and quickly turn overripe can be stored in the refrigerator to extend their shelf life.



Sliced Bread



Although storing bread in the refrigerator prevents mold growth, it also causes the loaf to dry out. Instead, keep any extra bread in the freezer and bring it to room temperature before eating it. On the off chance that you go through bread a great deal, keeping it out on the counter is ideal.



Hot Sauce



Preservatives and vinegar keep store-bought hot sauce from spoiling in the pantry. The spicy peppers may lose some of their heat in the refrigerator.



Bell Peppers



Avoid keeping mushy peppers in the refrigerator because they never taste good. The peppers lose their crunch at low temperatures.