12th week remembrance day: Richard Kumadoe touching message to people of Kablevu; seeks justice

Opinions of Friday, 2 December 2022

Columnist: Kwabena Nyarko

Fraud Preventions Expert and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe has sent a touching message to the people of Kablevu in the Ada West district of the Greater Accra region over recent chaotic incidents that led to the molestation of the chief of the community and many others.



See his full post on social media:



12th Week Remembrance:



#KABLEVU ATROCITIES:



The number 12 stands for government, and 12 also means judgement; so let the gods, and our ancestors judge for us and lay (put) the noisy nosey lazy cockroaches, and the little devils to a permanent rest.



I, Richard Kumadoe, a little boy from GOI, have no personal interest to the left, nor a collective gain to the right, in this Kablevu Atrocities issue, and let nobody try to stop the pendulum from freely swinging.



Rather, let men and women of honesty, speak the truth, let the golden idols with integrity stamp their authority with proper reasoning, and let the individuals holding the wooden tiny shining keys to the ancestral homes, move towards the center of judgement, where common sense prevails.



On the 12th week remembrance day:



let the people of Kablevu have their heads up, and be encouraged that, no matter how long it may take, their voices and grievances would be heard, and addressed in a manner that will bring them much joy and happiness.



Long live the people of Kablevu, long live Adali, long live Dangmeli, and long live the people of Ghana.



I STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF KABLEVU.