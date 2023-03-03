10 best marketable courses to study in Ghana 2023

Opinions of Friday, 3 March 2023

Columnist: Umo Peter

Aside from our personal motivation, at some point, we have to choose a degree that promises us a brighter future in terms of financial gain. In some specific areas, competition is stronger than in others.



Consequently, in some of them, the economic benefits will be greater than in others. Given this, you may prefer a degree that offers countless job opportunities and high incomes.



The trends in the job market are complex and every attempted precise prediction will remain a probability measurement. However, to a certain degree, it can give us an idea of what university degree to choose which is among the most important decision in our lives.



Below are given the most marketable courses in Ghana.



1. Engineering



If you have already decided to study an engineering course in Ghana, stick to your decision. Engineers are in hot demand anywhere in the world, irrespective of the field of focus. However, in Ghana, there is high demand for graduates in manufacturing, civil, industrial, construction, and technical engineering. As the country heads towards the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0), engineers would be well-favoured in Ghana.



2. Occupational Health and Safety



This is one of the hottest jobs that are in great pursuit in Ghana. It is one of the most important sectors in any field of work. Specialized knowledge and careful adherence to technicalities are the top priorities of this field. Occupational Safety and Health professionals need to acquire the Green Book or Yellow Book certifications before they could be qualified to handle this position. The major sectors in Ghana that are in high demand of occupational health and safety professionals include mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing, and civil engineering.



3. Graphics and Multimedia Design



There has been substantive growth in the digital world since the emergence of the internet and social media. The digital and creative content, information and communications, advertising, and retailing industries are in high need of professionals who can design with specific software such as Autodesk Maya, Substance Painter, Adobe Photoshop, and Blender. Animators, 3D artists, 3D modelers, design architects, video game artists, and visual effects artists are in great shortage. So, if you have always had a knack for creative arts, it is your time to let the giants out.



4. Medicine



There has been a negative circulation that doctors are in excess number these days. This may not be true after all. In Ghana, medical experts in specialty areas like pediatrics, or those who are skilled in hematology (blood), nephrology (kidney), and respiratory medicine are in high demand. The Association of Private Hospitals, Ghana stated that there is a permanent demand for doctors in urology, neurosurgery, and neurology. Also, the National Heart Association of Ghana stipulated that there is a need for more professionals in the field of cardiology as there is a high increase in heart and related diseases.



5. Robotic Engineering



The current technological breakthroughs in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), cloud computing, and big data analytics have brought about demands in sectors like consumer marketing, logistics, and food and beverages. Robotics is a discipline that combines knowledge of electronics, electrical and mechanical engineering, and software development.



6. Business



Business is multifaceted as it encompasses such fields as finance, accounting, marketing, and human resource management. Business personnel can find themselves in any field of human endeavor as long as it involves buying and selling. Those with professional certifications are usually sought after in their fields. Business professionals are not just in high demand in traditional fields. E-commerce, online booking, and other digital careers are becoming more versatile, thereby, producing more entrepreneurs and business experts. The in-demand jobs in this field include sales and marketing managers, accounting executives, tax consultants, human resource managers, recruitment managers, digital marketing executives, and others.



7. Digital Marketers



In recent times, there has been an exponential growth of the internet. It has led to many firms discovering more ways they could leverage that to project their businesses and products to anyone anywhere in the world, without any barriers. This is just the duty of digital marketers. Online or digital marketing has become a sought-after career in a borderless environment.



Consumers are not left out of the innovation as they have taken to online as a medium to relate with the producers, middlemen, and other consumers. There has been a need for corporate bodies to employ media strategists, content creators, and event managers to take care of integrated marketing communications. Digital marketers have a way to excite consumers by giving insights to products, brands, or firms and sustain attention through creativity and innovation. You can enrol in a digital marketing course to understand the nitty-gritty of the field.



8. Geophysics



If you are interested in the planet and how things managed to exist here, then, you might be interested in studying geophysics. The course entails using quantitative physical methods, measuring the physical property, and modelling the physical behaviour to study the planet.



Geophysics graduates are highly sought after in Ghana since the country needs more geophysicists who can help in taking care of the soil and the Earth as a whole.



9. Actuarial Science



Are you great at mathematics and statistics? You might as well be building a great career if you choose the path of actuarial science. Graduates of actuarial science are needed in major industries especially, insurance and banking. This is a result of their skills in statistics and data analysis. They are also sufficiently needed in oil and gas in areas of big data and artificial intelligence (AI).



10. Data Science



The founder and CEO for Centre for Applied Data Science (CADS), Sharala Axryd explained that there have been great demands for data scientists, but recently, the demands have cascaded due to the investments made by large enterprises and digital natives towards the field. With this, they have a competitive advantage over other enterprises that are not willing to make such sacrifices. Data are actively utilized by executives and management to take their organizational decisions.