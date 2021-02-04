Entertainment of Thursday, 4 February 2021

tunesXmuse Class of 2021; buzzing Artists to look out for

Africa is blessed with a lot of amazing talents and with the world now looking at Africa for inspiration in the music scene, it’s only right the continent keeps churning out amazing new talents.



In 2021, we opened up our class to not only cater to artists from Ghana but expanded our search across Africa, with countries such as Nigeria, Liberia, and South Africa representing.



The list was selected based on the impact of these new buzzing talents in 2020, in terms of music, reach, content and in some cases popularity.



All artists selected are tipped for greatness, with some already showing glimpses this early in their careers.



Here are the members of our TunesXmuse Class of 2021:



Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar had the biggest song on the West African coast with his drill single Ekorso that featured Yaw Tog & Ypee.



Signed to GadOne Entertainment, Kofi Jamar had a great 2020, with the releases of some fire singles and his Time EP.



Tems is an artist on the rise, as she enjoyed her most successful year in 2020, however it seems 2021 is the year she truly attains that global status. Known for her alte R&B sound, Tems is one of the artists to look out for in 2021.



Cash App hitmaker Bella Shmurda had a great year in 2021, and we are looking forward to him having a much more successful year.



Nigerian singer Omah Lay was a revelation in 2020. His Get Layd propelled the singer to stardom and although he is still considered a rising artist, Omah Lay has attained impressive streaming numbers.



Rated as a Next Gen by Tidal, Larruso has grown in strength since his debut hit single ‘Killy Killy’ in 2019. In 2020, he released Gi Dem and gave fans a remix featuring Samini and Shatta Wale.



Known as the prince of Africa, Liberian singer Jaredo is ready to prove why he has that title. He’s a big name in Liberia and looking ahead to expand across Africa.



Moving down south, South Africa’s Costa Titch is making a name for himself in the hip hop world and the only way is up for the ‘Nkalakatha’ hitmaker.



Formerly a professional dancer, the rapper infuses his dance and music for a perfect blend. In 2020, he released his debut album ‘Made In Africa’.



Part of the Ghanaian drill wave that took over the world, Yaw Tog’s Sore was one of the biggest songs coming from Africa earning him a spot on the Italian billboard.



He also got a verse from Stormzy on the yet to be released remix for Sore (also featuring Kwesi Arthur). He was also featured on Kofi Jamar’s Ekorso record.



Jah Lead warmed his way into the hearts of Ghanaians with Lonely off JMJ’s Riddim of the gods, and indications show 2021, might be the year for the singer to explode in the scene.



Singer Asi makes this list due to her powerful vocal delivery. Noted by renowned media personality Antoine Mensah as one to look out for, Asi is tipped for greatness.



She is set to follow up to Chapter V and the world awaits.