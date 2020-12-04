Music of Friday, 4 December 2020

$pacely releases Drill anthem and it’s everything you’ll expect

The drill scene in Ghana has gripped the world with flamboyant talents swinging and asserting their voice on what can be described as the next evolution of African music.



One king known for making wavy street anthems, $pacely is back with a drill anthem, a song that pays tribute to Ghana’s most impressive cities, hence the title ‘Roll Call’.



Programmed by Kenxshin, the production lays on mixed grimy, fast-paced drums that have always underscored drill as a hard-hitting genre; $pacely as expected rides the beat with his wave, deep, raspy voice with cozy lyrics, serving us yet another banger after his most talked-about pop-up show; Merchmania.



With this precursor, we are eagerly anticipating the show and what’s next with the Hip-Hop powerhouse.



