‘I want a woman who knows God but at the same time a baddie - Singer reveals

Entertainment of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has revealed his ‘spec’ in a woman.



Spyro expressed his preference for a partner who knows God but at the same time is a ‘baddie’.



The ‘Who Is Your Guy’ crooner made this known in a recent interview with Hip TV.



He said, “My spec is a Jesus’ baddie. That’s my spec: Know God but be a baddie. Don’t be a mediocre because you know God. Dress well and speak well. Do those things that bad girls do but do it for your husband alone.”



Spyro also reacted to the social media trolls urging him to choose between secular and gospel music,



“In anything you do in life, you will always get criticised. And we just have to take a stance. It’s either you are hot or you are cold. It’s either you are for God or you are not for God.



“I’ve always known even before now that I’m going to get criticised for what I stand for. But it doesn’t mean it’s going to change. I’m a Christian and I make music. You can be a banker and still represent God in your field. I’m saying that I love God and I’m using my platform to talk about him. It doesn’t mean I shouldn’t go about my business,” he said.