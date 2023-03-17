iSel Media thrills UG students with BALLnDip event, KNUST next in line

Entertainment of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

iSel Media, arguably one of the leading Ghanaian owned Marketing Agencies has hosted the latest biggest campus basketball rave and auto show at Jean Nelson-Uiversity of Ghana UG dubbed BALLnDip.



iSel in partnership with YourCarGuy, pulled over 50 exotic cars at the auto show, a fantastic 3x3 basketball competition, seasoned DJs and MCs, Jams session, and Power drifting. These amongst others were the side attractions of the day. The experience was beyond words. You had to be there to understand what it is all about.



The latest edition of BallnDip at Jean Nelson Hall, where it began, was truly worth ALL the hype and efforts that was put into it. iSel took the whole tertiary scene by surprise. The team delivered what is arguably, the best campus experience yet, and most importantly, reached their desired goal of attracting university students into their space of influence, to expose them to the possibilities of the digital age.



The passionately and meticulously designed 3x3 Basketball tournament, car exhibition and a late-night invigorating jam session led by finesse hype men and DJs, BallnDip has proven to be an absolutely successful initiative by iSel, a fast-growing 360 marketing agency leveraging creators and influencers to tell brand stories through creative, digital and experiential advertising.



The last edition of this event, would be described by most students who experienced it, as an unprecedented “ecstasy” like nothing they had thought they could ever experience since COVID-19 led to a pause in university entertainment.

The result was unbelievably brilliant. The whole Jean Nelson Hall, UG main campus was choked and over flowing with people, on-campus and off-campus.



About 2,000 students were at the event to experience the basketball game, munch on some tasty food and cocktails from vendors, or jam to the Swish Set with Big Woo and DJ Juicy.



According to management, KNUST is gearing up to host the next edition. Speaking to the project manager, Malik Yunus, the agency intends to have Kumasi experience the same dose of “ecstasy” they gave Accra, if not more. “Keep an eye out on our social media pages for all the details on the iSel KNUST BallnDip rave”, he said.



He continued to say that the agency truly hopes that using BallnDip as an experience, they can reach all the Major universities in Ghana and perhaps, Africa. “Giving the young generation a taste of what we do and connecting them to an exciting future in the digital space.”



About BALLnDip



It all started from the creative space of iSel. A conversation on how to stir up young university students, to take hold of their future, by taking advantage of the present digital opportunities available to them through fun activities.

iSel Media, as an agency, believes in building and sharing experiences that create fun and learning environments for the youth to grow and unearth their unique abilities. The agency seeks to express positive influence on the university community to drive positivity and creativity to give them a better chance at building a bigger future through fun activities.



And that is how BallnDip was conceived. Reach out to young students with an absolutely unforgettable experience, in a display of style and professionalism and they will be eager to know who you are, and how you are doing what you’re doing. Through this, the event gives brands with a youthful audience the opportunity to activate the student community. This year's event is being sponsored by Yellow Card, Doughman Foods, AirtelTigo, and Boss Energy Drink among other supporting brands.



iSel continues to build an active youth network across tertiary campuses to offer students an opportunity to enter the gig economy through influencer engagements, while providing platforms of fun experiences with brands who matter to this target audience.



The agency works with influencers across social networks to drive experiences online and offline and currently have done amazing work for brands like AirtelTigo, Guinness Ghana, Star Beer, Orijin, Ceres Ghana, Yellow Card, Betboro, Pizza Inn, Chicken Inn, Bel Ice, Bel Aqua and others.

The next stop you ask?



