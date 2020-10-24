Music of Saturday, 24 October 2020

iOna releases visuals for new song titled 'Obra'

In the second phase of promoting her EP, iOna Reine, Africa’s newest celebrated highlife, hiplife & afrobeat diva, iOna releases visuals of 'Obra', the fourth (4th) track on her 6-track EP directed by Ornan.



The video talks about life and its challenges.



In this video, iOna speaks about life, and discloses “that life is not easy but she won't fear or give up No matter the circumstances that come her way”.



iOna's 'Obra' song was mixed by tims Beatz and creative direction was by her godmother Mzbel.



