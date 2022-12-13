iOna Reine speaks on her masturbation and pornography addiction

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer, Iona Reinie, has opened up on her past habit of masturbating and watching pornography.



According to the singer who married at age 22 and divorced five years later, she was overwhelmed by the urge of seeking self-pleasure.



Touching on the addiction which she has termed as the devil’s tool for destruction, iOna said it took God to deliver her from such a practice.



“I was a big masturbator and porn watcher but grace found me. Praise Jesus. If you’re like that and want deliverance, Jesus is the answer,” she stated in a video spotted on her Instagram page.



She however disagreed with claims that masturbation is for exploring one’s self, adding that persons who believe in such narratives are living under deceit and spiritual arrest.



“Thinking masturbation is a way of self-discovery is deceit. People say they do it to be able to know their bodies, but it’s a sin,” she added.



She also urged people who are battling with such a habits to seek refuge in the presence of God.



Watch the video below:





EB/AE