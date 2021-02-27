Music of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: iOna Reine, Contributor

iOna Reine releases new song titled 1Queen

Singer, iOna Reine

iOna Reine drops her first single of the year 2021 dubbed "1Queen".



1QUEEN by iOna is a love song that tells a story of a woman expressing her undying love to her man and in exchange wants to be the 1QUEEN of his heart.



It was inspired by the earnest need of every woman to be the only lover of her man.



The song by iOna Reine was produced by Seijo and mastered by Cashtwo.



Following the new trend from Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Samini, Iona Reine decides to be the Queen for the King, Gads and Dons.



iOna Reine has now become a household name after her hit single Obra which is currently making waves on all streaming platform.



Kindly enjoy this and update your playlist with it.



Audiomack link: https://audiomack.com/ionamuzik/song/1queen



Digital Stores: https://song.link/i/1553407001