Fashion of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Zynnell Zuh sets the fashion world ablaze with 6 elegant birthday photos

Zynnel Zuh, Ghanaian actress

July 18, 2020 marked Ghanaian award-winning actress and fashionista Zynnell Zuh’s birthday and to celebrate it, she proved why she can’t be left out in the fashion discussion by dropping six gorgeous photos on her Instagram.



She went for two different sets of shoots but had six unique photos from the entire shoot.



The former Zylofon Media signee shared the six photos with different captions.



“It’s my birthdaaaay. A curious case of fashion and film ENTANGLEMENT" Zynnell Zuh captioned the first photo.



She captioned the second photo: “Happy birthday to me. A hot red filmic affair.”



Another photo with the same costume was captioned: “Happy birthday to me. I may be a beginner at some things, but I’ve got a black belt in fashion and film”.



She captioned the fourth photo: “Happy birthday to me. I can't give you the sunset, but I can give you A STAR.”



The fifth photo was captioned: “Today I’m a little older , a little wiser and a lot better looking. It’s my birthday people !”



And the final photo was captioned: “Happy birthday to that lovely creature who stares back at me when I look in the mirror each day”.

