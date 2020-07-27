Zynnell Zuh foundation set to equip orphans and vulnerable youth

Entertainment of Monday, 27 July 2020

Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh is now using her voice in a new way through the launch of her foundation, called Zynnell Zuh Foundation.

The foundation is focused on “orphans and vulnerable youth-related causes” concentrating on areas such as children’s healthcare, orphanage home adoptions, eradicating child poverty, sustainability, mental health, human rights, anti-bullying and education.



This is not Zynnell Zuh’s first go-round with charitable work: In the last 6 years she has worked in partnership with the African Rights Initiative International as an ambassador for the 'United Against Child Poverty Campaign'.



She plans to continue working with ARII alongside the work of the Zynnell Zuh Foundation.



Ignited by a burning passion to advocate for the rights of vulnerable children and youths, Zynnell Zuh stated that, "This has been a life long journey for me, I was a member of the Child Rights Club in Wesley Girls High School and became the Organizing Secretary in my final year. It's been a very long journey and I’m so excited to finally launch The Zynnell Zuh Foundation.”



“For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to give back to my fans and amplify the causes that my fans and I care deeply about. My goal in launching the foundation is to work alongside my fans, to do everything I can to provide them with a platform that inspires positive change, and empowers vulnerable children and youths. I am hoping that through this foundation, we can use this as a way to lift each other up, learn together and inspire more people to get involved in giving back,” said Zynnell.



Going forward, fans’ voices will be especially important: donors’ preferences will also help identify the cases that the Foundation will support.

