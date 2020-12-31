Entertainment of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Zynell Zuh is GhanaWeb ‘Slay Queen’ of the year

Zynell Lydia Zuh is an award winning Ghanaian actress and a fashionista

“I love quality fashion and it doesn't come cheap,” Zynell Lydia Zuh usually gives this response to people who question her for always investing so much into her looks.



Her unique taste for fashion coupled with the ability to establish a clothing line and beauty outlet this year is the reason she beat the likes of Jackie Appiah, Selly Galley, Sandra Ankobia, Nana Ama Mcbrown, and Serwaa Amihere to be adjudged the Slay Queen of the year 2020.



Style



Her apparels are usually cut from the classiest of fabrics and are mostly in a body-contouring form.



Not forgetting her expensive-looking fashion accessories and unique pieces of jewelry that sweep people of their feet, Zynell is a trendsetter.



She experiments with numerous haircuts and style reinventions.



Her personal style on a regular day is nothing short of stunning high fashion, which according to her does not come cheap.



























Zynell Zuh won ‘Glitz Best Dressed Celebrity on the Red Carpet’ four times in a row



Despite being an actress, Zynnell has become a household name for red carpet trends, as her outfits have topped best-dressed lists at almost every event she attends.



She has an unbreakable record of winning the “Glitz Best Dressed Celebrity on the Red Carpet,” four times in a row since 2016.













Zynell unveiled a Luxury Fashion & Beauty Outlet



The award-winning actress made a great move this year by unveiling a luxury fashion and beauty outlet called ‘Zyelegant’.



The fashion brand deals in luxury bridal styling, couture millinery, organic skincare, beauty products, accessories and apparel.



Launched with retailed items, Zynnell collaborated with her colleagues in the showbiz industry including Nadia Buari and Irene Logan in showcasing the already competitive aesthetics of the brand’s pieces.

























Let's take a look at some of Zynell’s red carpet looks below















