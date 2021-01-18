Entertainment of Monday, 18 January 2021

Zylofon paid me GH¢10,000 monthly salary before Menzgold's collapse - Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian reggae musician and radio presenter, Abubakar Ahmed

Ghanaian reggae musician and radio presenter, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has disclosed the huge amount he was paid when he started working with Zylofon FM.



During an interview with George Quaye on Joy FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Blakk Rasta revealed he was given GH¢10,000 monthly.



He stated that the owner of Zylofon FM, Nana Appiah Mensah bought a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero for him.



Interestingly, Blakk Rasta posited the car was registered in his name, so he had no troubles with EOCO when the Menzgold brouhaha started.



According to him, the deal was juicy as he was given other incentives.



Unfortunately, Blakk Rasta disclosed that the GH¢10,000 was paid to him in just three (3) months after he started working with the media outlet.



He explained that the salary ceased following Menzgold’s issues.



Blakk Rasta added that he continued to work without having his salary for about 12 months because of the passion he has for the work.