Zylofon Music signs another female artiste Akiyana

Akiyana is the latest addition to Zylofon Music

Zylofon Music has signed artist management and a recording deal with another female musician, Akiyana.



This follows Tiisha's signing to the label months ago, as the first female musician signed by Nana Appiah Mensah's Zylofon Music.



Akiyana is a Ghanaian-based afro dancehall musician.



She joins Kumi Guitar, Obibini, and Tiisha on the Zylofon Music record label.



The signing was done officially on Friday, 4 December 2020.



The Executive Manager of Zylofon Music, Jeffrey Tanoh, popularly known as Skinny Willis, in a statement welcoming the latest addition to the family said: "We have followed her works over the years and taken notice that Akiyana is a born performer who brings a dose of energy and charisma to the Ghanaian music scene."



"As of today, Zylofon Music and Akiyana have joined forces to produce good authentic African music, with the multifaceted services of our team. We are excited to be working with her on the release of several new projects, while also working on creating the brand and presence that truly represent the artist."



"We are as usual counting on the enormous support of the media and the general public in putting the Akiyana brand on the map of world music. Stay tuned, as this is an artist that will not disappoint! Welcome to Zylofon Music, Akiyana. Mad Tin!"



Akiyana has songs like 'Nobody Bad', 'Paper', 'Pray' and 'Jah' among others to her credit.

