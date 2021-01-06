Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Zylofon Media details how an assailant invaded its radio station seeking to kill Blakk Rasta

The Management of Zylofon Media, the mother company of Zylofon FM, has in a statement issued on January 6, 2021, disclosed that the man who stormed the premises of the media house and threatened to kill its drive time host Blakk Rasta, broke security protocol by spraying “a strange content into their eyes”.



On January 5, Blakk Rasta announced via social media that “Transmission on @zylofon1021fm shut down. A man broke into the building, masked threatening to kill me. Police and security here…”



The news shocked many as they wondered how the unidentified man succeeded, knowing the strong and stringent security protocols at the premises.



“This man first went to the station’s server room, succeeding in disconnecting some of our cables, therefore, shutting down transmission before threatening the life of the host of Taxi Driver Show, Blakk Rasta, known in private life as Abubakar Ahmed,” the statement read.



“It was unclear what the motive of this assailant was but he engaged security details at the premises in a scuffle…,” the statement added.



The alleged assailant, the statement stressed, then broke “into the studio during the live transmission of the Black Pot segment on the Taxi Driver Show” which airs at 4 pm.



The said assailant in his alleged quest to accomplish his mission ended up suffering bullet wounds as the Head of Security eventually pulled the trigger. This was after the East Legon District Police had been called in “as the melee ensued and at this point, the assailant attempted escaping”, the statement said.



Meanwhile, the management says Blakk Rasta is “safe and unhurt”.



