Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: GH Base

Zlatan, Fuse ODG, Michael Blackson, others spotted at Sarkodie’s writing camp working

Rapper, Sarkodie

Africa’s most decorated and favourite rapper, Sarkodie has managed to gather all the stars under one roof to work on something epic.



The rapper who loves to record is also said to be able to record even throughout the night has proved that with a recent video that just hit the internet.



In the video sighted online, a number of stars were seen at the place where Sarkodie had named “Sarkcess Writing Camp” as work was going on heavily.



Nigerian act Zlatan, was seen recording while the likes of Fuse OdG and comedian Michael Blackson were just enjoying the working environment.



It was a full house during the recording session and much is expected from the current project by fans.



Video below;





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.