Zionfelix incurs the wrath of Shatta Wale again

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When news of Mona4Reall’s arrest went rife, Ghanaian blogger, Felix Adomako popularly known as Zionfelix, was part of the bloggers to first share the information with headlines projecting ‘fraud’ as the reason she was apprehended.



Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Mona’s closest friend, was displeased with this development and he took to social media to vent.



Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Mona4Reall was purportedly arrested on November 11, 2022, in connection with a US$8million alleged fraud.



It has been alleged that the popular Socialite had been on ‘red list’ in the USA for a while now and her arrest was a joint operation between the security agencies of both countries (US and UK).



The reports, although unconfirmed, have sparked uproar on social media with netizens eager to ascertain the fact of the issue.



A displeased Shatta Wale who has been enraged by the numerous unconfirmed reports making rounds on social media, took to his Facebook wall to attack Ghanaian bloggers, particularly Zionfelix.



Describing him as a lazy blogger who fails to research issues before hurriedly publishing them, Shatta ordered for the story to be pulled down.



He also threatened to arrest Zionfelix if he fails to heed the order.



“ZionFelix, I didn’t ask you to blog about news you didn’t research about. Please drop that shit down about “MONA 4 Reall” otherwise ago make Ghana police deal with you! I am serious... You (are) just too lazy for my liking. You guys just have laptops and phones and think you can just post anything abi? One of you go go prison p3333! TAKE THAT SHIT DOWN NOW,” Shatta wrote on Facebook.



One can recall that in an earlier interview with Paul Adom Okyere on Good Evening Ghana, Shatta Wale asserted that Zionfelix tops the list of bloggers who usually peddle falsehoods about him.



This was in a bid to lambast Ghanaian journalists by tagging them as unqualified and clueless individuals.



“As for that Zion guy, I don’t even want to hear about him. I know this because I am on the field. The whole of Ghana, he writes the worst stories about me. He doesn’t respect me and my hustle,” Shatta told Paul Adom Otchere.



Read the post below:











EB/BB