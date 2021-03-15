Music of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

ZionFelix releases new song titled ‘Mount Zion’

play videoGhanaian entertainment blogger and social media marketer, ZionFelix

Popular Ghanaian blogger, social media marketer and YouTuber, ZionFelix has released a new song titled ‘Mount Zion’.



Fameye, Sista Afia, and King Paluta were featured on this piece to make it worth listening to.



The song talks about how the trend of hate and self-seeking attitude among their colleagues are affecting the entertainment industry.



It also talks about the fact that despite the hate, they have a firm belief that God will see them through.



‘Mount Zion’ was produced by Kaywa.



This piece follows ZionFelix’s ‘Kumerica’ song Lilwin, Amerado, Ypee, Brenya, Phrimpong, Oseikrom Sikanii, Yaa Jackson, Rap Fada, Phaize, and Reggie Rockstone.



Enjoy ‘Mount Zion’ below:



