Entertainment of Thursday, 16 July 2020

ZionFelix explains why he chose his girlfriend over all other women

Blogger Zionfelix and Minalyn

Renowned Ghanaian blogger and YouTuber, Felix Nana Yaw Adomako Mensah, Well known as ZionFelix, has explained why he chose his girlfriend-Mina Lawani aka MinalynTouch, over all the women in the world.



In a yet to be aired interview with Delay on the ‘Delay Show’, ZionFelix disclosed he loves women who are physically endowed and his fiancé possesses all the qualities he wants in a woman.



He admitted that his girlfriend is a dapper ‘Play man’ – as referred to women who dress well in the Akan language.



The Editor-in-Chief of Zionfelix.net and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ADOMEF Media divulged his fiancé dresses elegantly because of her work as a makeup artist.



He elaborated that it is in order for Minalyn, a professional makeup artist and trainer to dress stylishly.



ZionFelix further stated that he looked out for a woman who looks presentable and makes him proud whenever she steps out.



Zion, who is also a social media marketer and influencer, struggled to answer why he didn’t choose a simple woman like his mother.



He, however, indicated that he was wowed by Minalyn’s physical or body attributes.



Commenting on a tattoo on his girlfriend, ZionFelix revealed Minalyn told him she regretted doing it and she did it due to youthful exuberance.



Watch a snippet of the yet to be aired interview below.





