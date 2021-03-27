Zion Felix to release visuals for 'Mount Zion' with Shugatiti, Comedian Waris, others

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix defied the odds about two weeks ago after he dropped his first single featuring Ghanaian musicians Fameye, Sista Afia and King Paluta.



The song which has some nice verses from these seasoned musicians talked about how they are hated by people who wanted their downfall but their belief that God will not forsake them.



Zion has been promoting shots and some behind the scenes of the single and it appears the visuals are already on the way.



A post from his Instagram page speculated that the music video might be out on Monday.



The video was directed by popular video director Prince Dovlo and had appearances from actress and nudist Shugatiti, Comedian Warris and comedian Okomfo Kolagae.



