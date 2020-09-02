Music of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Zion Daughter wins Best Female Discovery Artiste at Women Worship Gospel Music Awards UK

play videoUK based Ghanaian gospel singer, Zion daughter

UK based Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, preacher and CEO of Zion Music Productions popularly known as Zion Daughter has won best female New Artiste award in the recently held Women Worship Gospel Music Awards 2020 in UK.



The Women Worship Gospel Music Awards UK/International aims to celebrate, appreciate and recognise outstanding and excellent achievements and contributions to the extraordinary women in the gospel industry who are making an impact and inspiring lives through the gospel without looking for fame or awards.



The glamorous event went virtual this year due to COVID 19 restrictions with all nominees participating online at their various locations. Winners of all categories had their acceptance messages read online and their songs played respectively. Zion Daughter’s song titled “Mala” which is a Ga Adangbe flavour won the day in the best female New artiste award category.



Zion Daughter in an interview with Ghnewz gave thanks to God and the award organisers for the great honour and promised to work harder to promote the Kingdom of God to impact and touch many more lives.



Official video: Zion Daughter “Mala”









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.