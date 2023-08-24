Zie hits the coast of Accra in exciting new visuals for ‘Last Leta’

Music of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

American-Ghanaian artiste, Zie shares a video celebrating his heritage and culture. The song and video titled ‘Last Leta’ is a remake of Burna Boy’s 2022 hit ‘Last Last,’ with a twist of the promising artist’s flair.



‘Last Leta’ is another catchy addition to Zie’s growing arsenal of songs. It retains the heart of the acclaimed hit, mirroring its vibrant blend of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Hip-Hop with a different yet equally entertaining flow.



Its accompanying video, however, embraces Zie’s roots, culminating in a stunning tribute to one of Ghana’s oldest districts, Jamestown.



Shot by Vessel Studio Films, the visuals capture the liveliness of the coastal town as well as its character. From historic landmarks like Independence Square and Black Star Square to scenes of bikers doing daring stunts, there’s no shortage of thrills that offer a good blend of the old and new in stunning detail.



Zie is part of a growing wave of Ghanaian artists in the diaspora who are reconnecting with their roots and identity through music. He is poised to seize the contemporary scene with his music and other initiatives, notably his lifestyle brand EAT (Eliminate All Troubles), and is ready to inject his Oklahoma upbringing into “Afro” sounds to stay unique compared to the competition.



As such, ‘Last Leta’ is not just a cover song. It is a testament to Zie’s growth and versatility as an artist while highlighting his connection to his Ghanaian roots.



Zie’s rendition of ‘Last Last’ adds a new layer of flavor to Burna Boy’s song and retains the infectious feel of the original. Its video offers a feast for the eyes and is a must-watch for anyone who loves Ghana or wants to learn more about it.



Watch the video below:



