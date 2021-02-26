Music of Friday, 26 February 2021

Zed Ay Kay dazzles fans with eagerly awaited debut album 'Versatility'

Official artwork of the album

After a long period of anticipation, Zed Ay Kay has released his much-anticipated debut album ‘Versatility’.



Zed Ay Kay has however not been totally absent from the music scene, in fact, the 14-track album is a combination of some released and some unreleased songs spanning the last 5 years.



The aptly named ’’Versatility’’ album is a blend of different music styles which Zed Ay Kay describes as the different genres of music he likes to listen to. The choice of versatility as a title is also a reference to his artistic diversity.



The masterfully crafted album has a list of impressive producers including Guilty Beatz, highly rated UK Afrobeat producer, Jay Brown, Luv Number Productions, as well as Wei Ye Oteng who produced a huge chunk of the album, among others.



The list of featured artists is just as impressive with a host of both Ghana-based and international artists, including FOKN Bois, Jamaican Dancehall queen, Stacious, UK based RnB singer, Candy, Ras Kuuku, Yaa Pono, and Italian X-Factor winner Jiggy, who was Zed Ay Kay’s former group mate in his Replay days. Zed Ay Kay said, "The album has a bit of everything - from Highlife, Hiplife, Reggae, Afrobeats, and Afro-Pop, so get ready to listen, singalong and dance."



The album is a true representation of the talent Zed Ay Kay processes. It captures his unique style, with very well-produced music which has become what we expect from Zed Ay Kay.



Although Zed Ay Kay is still not classed as a mainstream artist, this album has all the hallmarks of one made by a seasoned artist and is certainly going to be a game and the perfect prescription for good music lovers all over the world.



The 'Versatility' album is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.