'Zarz End' astounds movie lovers as predicted, extends screenings through October

Movies of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: Zarz End

As Nigeria marked the third anniversary of the impactful End SARS protests that captured the nation's attention in October 2020, Ghanaian moviegoers had the chance to relive the experience on the big screen.



"ZARZ END," a film dramatizing the events, premiered at the Silverbird Cinema in Accra Mall on Friday, October 20, 2023. It is scheduled to screen daily at 7 PM in both Silverbird Cinema locations in West Hill and Accra Mall until October 29.



The movie has been drawing significant attention at the Ghanaian box office, with viewers applauding its authentic portrayal of the historical events and the exceptional performance of the cast.



Nollywood icon Mr. Ejike Asiegbu, who portrayed the leader of the rogue Zarz Unit in the movie, led the Nigerian contingent to the premiere. He was joined by other esteemed actors and emerging talents from the Nigerian film industry.



The cast includes renowned Nollywood figures like Kanayo O Kanayo, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Nkem Owoh, Etinosa Idemudia, and Ejike Asiegbu, among others. Viewers can expect an exceptional cinematic experience, with their satisfaction guaranteed.



The film, classified as 15+ by the Ghana National Film Board, received support from various reputable media and corporate organizations in Ghana. This includes EIB Network, Class Media Group, 4syte TV, Hype Production, M and C Group, House of Tara, De Sels Touch, Standard Travel and Tours, Celmar Tours, Coco Vanilla, 8.05 Restaurant, Zion Thai, Authes Global, Marshelta Homes, Sems Event, Royale Image Consult, and more."











