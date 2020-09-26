You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 09 26Article 1069747

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Zanetor Rawlings dances to Sarkodie's ‘Oofeetso’

Dr Zanetor Rawlings exhibiting some dance moves

Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey-Korley Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has shown how good she will perform in a dance battle.

The young legislator, to the shock of many, exhibited her dance prowess as she jammed to Sarkodie’s ‘Oofeetso’ song.

During a fun moment at a rally of the NDC, she stood among the jubilant crowd rocking the party’s colours to display her dance moves.

Watch her below:

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings jamming to Sarkodie's Oofeetso at NDC rally

