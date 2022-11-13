Zakiya becomes first Muslim lady to win Miss Malaika Ghana pageant in its 20 years history

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 November 2022

19-year-old University of Ghana student Ahmed Zakiya has been crowned the 2022 Miss Malaika Pageant winner.



The event, which took place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Grand Arena, saw the Psychology student instituting a new record as the first-ever Muslim to win the coveted prize since the pageant’s inception over two decades ago.



Ahmed defeated fierce competition from nine other contestants to win the coveted prize and saw Yayra and Becky in first and second runner-up, respectively.



For the past 20 years, the Miss Malaika Pageant has been dedicated to discovering talents, nurturing, educating and grooming young ladies to be change-makers in our society.



The Grand Finale of the event was exhilarating as the ten finalists, former beauty Queens, and delegates joined in the celebration and cake-cutting ceremony of the second decade of the impact of the pageant.



It was a busy night for attendees following electrifying performances from Friday Night hitmaker Lasmid, Artist of the Year Kidi, sensational singer Adina and afrobeat star Kelvyn Boy.



Founded in 2022, Miss Malaika Ghana is regarded as the most prestigious beauty pageant in Ghana. Organized by event production giant Charter House, the pageant has, over the years, produced well-groomed queens who continue to make great strides across industries such as technology, health, finance, agriculture and broadcasting.







