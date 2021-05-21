Zakisha Brown releases another banger titled 'My Light'

Music of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: Pep Juna, Contributor

In her recent Hip Hop Song titled “My Light”, Zakisha Brown talks about how our energy never dies. And how you can not dim her light.



My light was shot in Sakomono, Golf in Tema, Ghana. This song is an energertic song with very powerful lyrics everyone can easily relate to.



Zakisha goes on to talk about not matching whatever negative energy you bring to her but instead she will raise her own vibration no matter the energy you are coming to her with.



She also speaks on how she will continue to spread the blessings she receives because whatever you put out there will be multiplied back. In her first verse she raps “Tired of frenemies sending me negative energy, are you a friend or an enemy ? Pick your identity. You can not be in between!”



The lyrics symbolise how people need to be clear on their intentions when they want to play a role in her life. We can all relate to people whose energy and smile turn out to be fake with evil, selfish and greedy intentions.



She then continues to say “I need people with empathy, people with dreams , people who say what they mean. I don’t need jealousy, there’s enough food on the table for you to be able to eat!” She needs honesty. Say what you mean and mean what you say. No pretence.



Furthermore, having an abundance mindset is mandatory to attract the right people and the life we want. Not living with a scarcity mentality where we think we never have enough. Or that we may have to steal, manipulate, control, or force our way in life. There’s more than enough money, food and wealth to go around!



Zakisha Brown has been in Ghana for over 4 months. She was invited into the Jubilee House, office of the President to meet with the head of Diaspora Affairs for Year of Return and Beyond the Return, Mr Ababio.



Zakisha was also highlighted on major TV and radio Stations in Ghana such as, NET2TV, MetroTV, YFM, and much more. She is furthermore known for her hit song ,'Went to Ghana'.



She plans on getting her permanent residence here in Ghana and has contributed her skills in teaching workshops on the power of critical thinking, communication, being presentable and Business skills.



Watch the video of 'My Light' below:



