Zach Gh drops life-inspired EP 'Shine' featuring Kweku Flick, Strongman and others

Entertainment of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian artiste, Razak Amissah, popularly known as Zack Gh, has released his highly anticipated Extended Play (EP) titled "Shine."



The well-curated masterpiece features a star-studded artiste line-up that includes Ras Kuuku, Kweku Flick, Strongman, Rashid Metal, and music producer Apya.



In this new project, Zack Gh embarks on a musical journey that unravels some encounters in his life as an actor and musician.



The "Shine" EP captures Zack Gh's artistic diversity, which spans more than a decade, expressing his powerful and passionate delivery of lyrics that expose his inner vulnerabilities.



"My newly released EP addresses a lot of different experiences and stories throughout my life, but overall I seek to entertain music lovers with some catchy hooks and lyrical vibes.



"My entire life, my goal has always been to connect with people; it’s why I make music and why I love to perform because I believe in my talent as a good musician and actor," he said.



The newly released EP is available across various streaming platforms, including Boomplay, Audiomack, Spotify, and Apple Music, among others.



