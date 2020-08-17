Entertainment of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Yvonne Okoro is no more my celebrity crush – Akwaboah backtracks

Musician Akwaboah and actress Yvonne Okoro

Ghanaian songwriter and singer, Akwaboah, has said Yvonne Okoro is no longer his celebrity crush.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Adwoa on Atinka TV which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Akwaboah revealed he had a crush on Yvonne Okoro when he was new in the Ghanaian music scene.



He explained that this was at the time he released one of his popular songs ‘I Do Love You’.



The talented singer stressed his crush on Yvonne Okoro was about six (6) years ago.



However, Akwaboah indicated that his crush on the Ghanaian actress is no more there.



Akwaboah did not detail why he changed his feelings for Yvonne Okoro.



He did not confirm nor deny whether he has now seen or crushed on someone who is more beautiful than the actress despite the attempt made by the host.



