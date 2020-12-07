Entertainment of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Kuulpeeps

Yvonne Okoro, Prince David Osei cast their ballot

Yvonne Okoro, Ghanaian actress

Ghanaian actors Yvonne Okoro and Prince David Osei have voted in the ongoing 2020 General Election.



They have voted just in less than 4 hours since polls officially opened for all registered Ghanaian voters to cast their ballots.



The two celebrities shared photos of their finger with the indelible ink on Social Media, hopefully, to encourage others to vote as well.



Actor Prince David Osei voted at The University of Ghana, Legon which is located in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency where his colleague John Dumelo is going against the incumbent Lydia Alhassan.





