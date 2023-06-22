Yvonne Nelson urged to seek professional help

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned clinical psychologist, Dr Isaac Newman Arthur, has advised actress Yvonne Nelson to consider seeking professional and medical assistance in light of the revelations shared in her latest book, ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson.’



In a graphic showbiz report, Dr Arthur, who serves as the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Psychological Association, emphasized the importance of individuals prioritizing their mental well-being and disregarding the negative stigma attached to seeking professional help.



According to Dr Arthur, "From what I have read so far, particularly her relationship with her mother, Yvonne needs to heal more. I am not saying that she has any problem but from the book, if she hasn’t been able to heal properly, she needs to heal well otherwise she will pass on the pain to her kids."



Dr Arthur further emphasized that celebrities, like any other individuals, face mental health challenges and should not hesitate to seek help.



He stated, "Celebrities are also humans so anytime they find themselves in mental challenges, they should seek help. The fact that you are seeking help doesn’t mean you are weak, it only means that you are human."



Regarding Yvonne Nelson's upbringing and the impact of damaging parenting practices, Dr Arthur explained, "In our African environment, we do all these things or say all sorts of things under the guise of discipline but end up damaging the mental well-being of children while growing up."



Dr Arthur also highlighted the need for understanding and empathy towards celebrities, stating, "Celebrities only exhibit talent.



It has nothing to do with who they are so what we see is the talent but what we don’t see are childhood struggles. We always love the talent but we don’t love the person."



As Yvonne Nelson's book continues to generate discussion and introspection, Dr Arthur's advice serves as a reminder of the importance of mental well-being and seeking professional help when needed.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho, Talkertainment and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:























ADA/FNOQ