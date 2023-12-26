Yvonne Nelson strikes again, exposes 'Opana’s' beach escapades with numerous women

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 December 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Actress, Yvonne Nelson has taken a swipe at an unidentified man she chose to describe as ‘Opana’ who invites numerous girls for private moments at a beachfront in Teshie Nungua.
Yvonne, without disclosing the person’s identity said this particular individual usually seizes the phones of some of the girls whom he doesn’t trust, before having fun moments with them.
Unclear what led to this conversation, the actress took her Twitter page and wrote; “There’s this beach front ‘opana’ takes his many girls. When he doesn’t trust you, they take your phone. We’ll talk about that later, properly. After he eats his fave jollof and fried egg. Around Teshie/Nungua.”
Although Yvonne Nelson's message was cryptic, some tweeps have suggested that it is directed towards a Tema-based rapper whom she has had qualms with.
There are suggestions that Yvonne Nelson is still grappling with emotional distress following a tumultuous encounter with the rapper.
Some speculate that the collapse of Yvonne Nelson's relationship with the rapper has left her embittered, potentially posing a threat to the harmony of the musician's current nuclear family.
Yvonne has since been trending on social media.
Check out the post and reactions below:
There’s this beach front opana takes his many girls. When he doesn’t trust you, they take your phone. We’ll talk about that later, properly. After he eats his fave jollof and fried egg . Around teshie/nungua.— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) December 26, 2023
What’s wrong with this?Why has Yvonne Nelson stopped selling her books? Tsw kraa pic.twitter.com/WssDzxlXSw— 60 cedis (@jeyjudee777) December 26, 2023
Yvonne Nelson dey sub sark because sark performed the diss track during his rapperholic Concert ????????????????— kvng Baff (@kvng_baff) December 26, 2023
So your man go perform en diss song to Yvonne Nelson for the show under?— Torgbuigà???????? (@Mr_Ceyram) December 26, 2023
Eiiiiiiiiiii I thought this matter was dead n gone
Tw3 baako a, sarkodie dii more than 10 years ago, he still no dey rest secof that.— Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) December 26, 2023
Atopa de nnipa b3k) ns)hw3 mu
I just don’t understand some guys here attacking Yvonne Nelson, do you know the trauma she has been through? Allow her to voice out so others can learn, is this too difficult for you guys? Oh no— Gloria Osei (@gloriaosei_) December 26, 2023
Yvonne Nelson ein deàd wound wey Sarkodie throw punch for inside…this be where edey come from ????????— Highest Majesty (@kwaku_majesty_) December 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/7I6yLagmGz
Why does Yvonne Nelson always get triggered by Sark but never gets bothered by Pappy Kojo who insults her daily?. Or Sark’a status makes the difference..someone help me understand— Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) December 26, 2023
I want to know the concoction Obidi used for Yvonne Nelson coz from 09/10 wey she still dey do your man like this de3. There’s a secret we don’t know. ????????????????????????????????— BIG STORMZY ???????? (@OriginalObeng) December 26, 2023
Kabutey with the Tedualistic moves that’s why Yvonne Nelson can’t forget him. See how pappy dey move to am daily but Obidi en 5 mins performance de3 she root gidigidi. ????????????????????— BIG STORMZY ???????? (@OriginalObeng) December 26, 2023
Naaa Yvonne Nelson still loves Sarkodie cuz ...everything about Sarkodie dey trigger am now ????— Nîî Låmår ???? (@NiiKojoLamar) December 26, 2023