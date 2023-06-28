Yvonne Nelson shoots herself in the foot

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Yvonne Nelson has contradicted herself in her quest to fight Sarkodie’s narrative about the abortion she had in 2010 which the rapper captured in a song released on June 28, 2023.



Yvonne in her book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ had accused Sarkodie of impregnating her in 2010, refusing to accept responsibility and expressing what appeared to be an inflexible desire for her to abort the baby.



The rapper in his rebuttal captured on the ‘Try Me’ track, said he did not ask Yvonne Nelson to abort the baby; it was her sole decision. According to him, he asked her to keep the baby but she chose her education above the baby.



Yvonne has since the release of the song been tweeting, expressing her disgust with the posture and lyrics of Sarkodie as she said the rapper is rubbishing her pain.



One of Yvonne’s tweets, however, contradicts what she said on page 85 of her book, GhanaWeb has observed. The actress said in her tweet that it was untrue she was in school at the time; hence, Sarkodie’s claim that she told him she wanted to focus on her education was false.



Yvonne’s tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read: “Michael, you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find a logical lie.”





Michael , you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find an logical lie. #youspittinglies — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) June 28, 2023