Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yvonne Nelson's 'the anger is building up' message to Akufo-Addo stokes controversy

Social media platform Twitter has been inundated with comments in reaction to Yvonne Nelson's message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo about the country's health sector.

The popular actress on March 1, 2021, conveyed a message to President Akufo-Addo via Twitter as regards the neglect of Ghana's health sector which, according to her, has infuriated some Ghanaians especially on the back of the growing desire by politicians to seek medical attention abroad.

She observed that leaders had taken the country for granted for too long and only take delight in winning elections. In her fury, the popular actress who led the famous 'dumsor must stop' vigil in 2015 to protest the erratic power supply that bedeviled the country, stressed that citizens deserve a better health sector.

"Our Health Sector isn’t their PRIORITY! Staying in power is! They run and leave the country when they get sick, don't ask why! They don't believe in the SYSTEM themselves. They don't TRUST doctors in their country. @NAkufoAddo DO BETTER! The anger is building up," her tweet read.

Although Yvonne Nelson made no references, her tweet comes a few days after Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister nominee, travelled to the United States of America for “specialist medical review” after suffering “medical complications” occasioned by COVID-19 which was diagnosed in December.

An official statement from the Ministry of Finance issued on February 14 said he is expected to spend “two weeks” away on the trip seeking further medical “interventions not currently available in Ghana”.

It is however imperative to state that it is not the first time a government official has had to be flown outside for treatment for the same reason.

Yvonne Nelson's post has since triggered reactions from some social media users, some of whom have expressed disgust over what they say is an unimpressive performance of governments as far as the health sector of the country is concerned.

Others have also seized the opportunity to chastise the actress for varied reasons.

