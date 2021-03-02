Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Yvonne Nelson's 'the anger is building up' message to Akufo-Addo stokes controversy

Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson

Social media platform Twitter has been inundated with comments in reaction to Yvonne Nelson's message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo about the country's health sector.



The popular actress on March 1, 2021, conveyed a message to President Akufo-Addo via Twitter as regards the neglect of Ghana's health sector which, according to her, has infuriated some Ghanaians especially on the back of the growing desire by politicians to seek medical attention abroad.



She observed that leaders had taken the country for granted for too long and only take delight in winning elections. In her fury, the popular actress who led the famous 'dumsor must stop' vigil in 2015 to protest the erratic power supply that bedeviled the country, stressed that citizens deserve a better health sector.



"Our Health Sector isn’t their PRIORITY! Staying in power is! They run and leave the country when they get sick, don't ask why! They don't believe in the SYSTEM themselves. They don't TRUST doctors in their country. @NAkufoAddo DO BETTER! The anger is building up," her tweet read.



Although Yvonne Nelson made no references, her tweet comes a few days after Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister nominee, travelled to the United States of America for “specialist medical review” after suffering “medical complications” occasioned by COVID-19 which was diagnosed in December.



An official statement from the Ministry of Finance issued on February 14 said he is expected to spend “two weeks” away on the trip seeking further medical “interventions not currently available in Ghana”.



It is however imperative to state that it is not the first time a government official has had to be flown outside for treatment for the same reason.



Yvonne Nelson's post has since triggered reactions from some social media users, some of whom have expressed disgust over what they say is an unimpressive performance of governments as far as the health sector of the country is concerned.



Others have also seized the opportunity to chastise the actress for varied reasons.



Here are a few of the reactions.





U can also do better as a patriotic citizen, apart from picking up your phone and tweeting how u feel, what impact have you made to even the society you live in? ONE MAN CANNOT SAVE THE WORLD — Akwasi Guy ????? (@augustaxelrod_) March 1, 2021

When confronted with Dumsor, the leader then, @JDMahama didn’t blame it on his predecessors, he accepted responsibility & promised to fix it. Whiles at work, u & ur colleagues lacked the patience to understand the progress that was made to end the manace. U voted in @NAkufoAddo — Adnan Mustapha (@AdMustaph) March 1, 2021

You and who’s anger is building up

Did you demand better under JDM? — Lucas_Glory (@_lucasglory) March 1, 2021

Anytime a patriotic citizens of this country try to out some of the problems we are facing in our daily lives you will see some idiots attacking the person. — rayu ventures (@FADAWAN3) March 1, 2021

How patriotic was she during Dumsor under mahama?? She matched on the street whilst using electricity illegally. If this is a lie she should come and defend. — Dumelo’s Farm P.R.O (@AnasRays) March 1, 2021

When people are sick they will go to the expensive cathedral for Jesus to heal them ???????????????????? and will also pay offering there by all means.Whiles our hospitals are still in bad form with not much facilities,Giving a carpenter’s work to a mason ????????

Slavery=slay very — Prynce Charm chapo (@Nanayaw_ANyarku) March 1, 2021

I just wish they refuse them international treatment when they go for it. Then they will start doing better for mother Ghana.

I’m just saddened for the less privilege who can’t afford treatment outside when they are sick.???????????? — FILILYN ???? (@ParryQuame) March 1, 2021

If we can 5000 honest people like Yvonne Nelson to speak the hard truth always Ghana would have developed long ago. @yvonnenelsongh bless up — Emma Nart (@NartEmma) March 1, 2021

Don't forget it is not only the health system...mostly everything..roads....lawlessness....laziness at government institutions/offices....the anger is building and we all can feel it....Don't sit in your 4x4s and speed pass us thinking everything is okay..... — AkwaabaBaby (@akwaabababydot1) March 1, 2021

Who is this?

Why are you here complaining about the government? What have you done for the nation Ghana as a celebrity in terms of health? Can’t you also do something for the country? Everything government be there — Hajia Lukaku (@eagyeilartey) March 1, 2021

Bravo girl... We did it against the previous govt. Let's hit the streets against this one too cos the anger really dey build up ???????? — Nana Yaw Nhyira Ansong ???????? (@Boss_Ansong) March 1, 2021

Yvonne, please read the comments carefully and you’d realize that the people you want to fight for don’t need your help . They are happy with the way their leaders are treating them. Rest my sister. Rest. We’ve lost this battle already — Royal KUKURANTUMI ???????????????? (@kwekudukesgh) March 2, 2021

If it were Mahama anka you are running helta seketas to go and come and go on a vigil — Voroooooo (@KofiMenz) March 1, 2021

You think only the president can fix the misery we've taken centuries to pile up ourselves. He'll do his part and leave. You can't do him foko — Austin Junior? (@JuniAugustine) March 1, 2021

I guess I can say the same about interracial then, black women don't trust black men and black men don't trust black women so we run off to white people!!!??????????? — ultravirus (@DelTyson) March 2, 2021

Buh you dier so so rushing everything govt . What are some factors you have brought for the govt to take ...so so empty noise — Savage 101 (@kwekutriple) March 1, 2021