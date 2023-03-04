'Yvonne Nelson put some respect on my name' - Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Ghanaian socialite turned actress, Akuapem Poloo, has recently revealed that popular actress Yvonne Nelson put some respect on her name by not auditioning her to feature in her movie.



Speaking with Doreen Abanema Abayaa during the premiere of the movie 'Kotoka' at the National Theatre, Poloo expressed her gratitude towards Nelson, stating that she respects herself and knows what she is capable of, and it has been surprising to people.



“Yvonne Nelson called me, she didn't just call me. She gave me money. She knows it's Poloo. Yvonne didn't audition before calling me because she knows what I am capable of, she respects herself.



“She put some respect on my name and cast me. She has put a lot of respect on my name and it is peppering people. They didn't see it coming. In the same way, they didn't see Cardi B coming to twerk with me,” she said.



Poloo added that people did not see her collaboration with American rapper Cardi B coming, just as they did not expect her to be cast in Nelson's movie.



She further addressed critics, telling them to stop thinking negatively because good things will continue to happen for her.



“They didn't sleep and wake up to see me in Yvonne Nelson’s movie, and it happened. You have nothing to do. Stop thinking about it. Because it's going to happen again.



“Are you God? Are you Allah? You are not so I'm too blessed. Sarkodie will tell you, Poloo is too blessed, and I am blessed,” she said.







