Yvonne Nelson provides details for sacking social media influencers from her set

Entertainment of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: zionfelix.com

Popular Ghanaian filmmaker, Yvonne Nelson, has provided details of how she recently sacked some six social media influencers from her set.



Speaking to radio host, Naa Ashokor on Asaase FM’s Between Hours show, the award-winning actress revealed that November/December 2022 were part of the most difficult times in her life.



According to her, she was shooting a reality show with some social media influencers who mostly appeared nonchalant whenever they appear on the set.



Yvonne Nelson revealed that most of them appeared on the set unprepared and without any knowledge of their lines for the reality show they were shooting.



She added that because they appeared unserious, she was forced to sack six of them at a go, leaving Jacqueline Mensah and another social media influencer.



The CEO of YN production added that she had to invite the police in to resolve the issues because she needed a refund for the money, she paid to these them.



Watch the video below



