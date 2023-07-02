Yvonne Nelson is suffering from mental issues – Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Radio personality, Blakk Rasta, is of the view that Yvonne Nelson is a lady who is suffering from mental issues.



To him, Yvonne Nelson needs all the support at this moment because she has had a lot to deal with.



“What I see anytime I read this book is that Yvonne Nelson is a woman who is suffering from mental issues,” he said on Accra-based United Television.



On Sarkodie, Blakk Rasta indicated that the Rapper’s response was out of place and an affront to womanhood.



“She picked on Sarkodie and if you read the book, you’ll infer correctly that this was the very first abortion she had. When you read the book you’ll realize that she said her mother opened her legs during her teens to check her hymen and said the next time she opens and doesn’t find the hymen she will deal with her.

She said she was so naive and Sarkodie wasn’t the first person she dated but, she lost her guard with him probably because she saw a certain future in Sarkodie. You can meet a lady for the first day and she will give in to you. I won’t take them for cheap, it’s just the aura around you. Sometimes it’s what you bring to the table. But there are some men who are immature on think the women are cheap,” he said.