Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: museafrica.com

Yung Pabi on why he dramatizes his stage performances

Yung Pabi, musician

Ghanaian artiste, Yung Pabi, has shared the thought process behind dramatizing his stage performances.



In a new interview with Antoine Mensah on the Bangers of the Year 2020 show, the ‘Guy No’ rapper spoke about the aspect of his craft that has won him praise from music critics and fans.



“It helps me put the message I want to give the people across in an easy way. Also, I want whoever is watching me understand the reason why or what was going through my mind when I wrote this song; how I felt, how I was feeling at that time,” disclosed Pabi.



“I always have to put that theatrical stuff into it to make them understand what the song is about or the message I am trying to throw to them.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.