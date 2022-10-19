Yul reacts to wife snatching allegation

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, reacted to the allegation leveled against him by Judy Austin’s first husband, Obasi.



One can recall that Obasi, accused Yul Edochie of denying him access to his kids.



Obasi also alleged that Judy and Yul started dating in 2012 while she was still married to him.



Judy's ex-husband also revealed that he got married to the actress when she was 19 years old and helped with her University education.





But in the midst of the allegations, Yul has stormed his Instagram page to share a picture of himself rocking a traditional Igbo outfit with the caption;



"A man after God’s heart."



However, Yul's post did not sit well with his followers who have since stormed his comment section with harsh comments.



