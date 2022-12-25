Yul missing as May shares beautiful family portrait with her four children

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 December 2022
Source: www.mynigeria.com
May Edochie, the first wife of Yul Edochie has taken to social media to share a beautiful photo of her with her children as she marks the yuletide season.
May was in the photo with her daughter and three sons.
She captioned it: "Merry Christmas! The Queen, her princess and the boys."
Yul, her husband was missing from the family portrait.
This fires up the suspension of a rift between the couple after Yul married a second wife.
Yul in an open letter had pleaded for a resolution to their differences to be resolved.