Yul Edochie spotted wearing his wedding ring amid first wife divorce rumours

Entertainment of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Yul Edochie has stirred controversy online by wearing his wedding ring outside for the first time after his split with May Edochie.



According to earlier reports, May filed for divorce from Yul Edochie after their son passed away and demanded N100 million as payment for her adultery.



In addition, May had obtained full custody of the children and had filed for a restraining order that prevented him from entering their previous marital residence, among other reasons, due to safety concerns.



Yul Edochie allegedly denied being married to Judy during the court hearing, claiming that May is his only wife.



Cutie Juls, a blogger, claimed that Judy Austin had also agreed to the claims of Yul.



According to Yul and Judy, they were taken aback upon discovering that the blogs had claimed they were married.



Yul has resumed wearing his wedding ring as a sort of damage control.



He shared a photo of himself with the caption,



“Alhaji Yul Edochie. Garkuwan Martasan Arewa. Enjoying the beautiful city of Lokoja, Kogi State.



"New name alert: Alhaji Isi Mmili. Sexiest man in Nigeria.

Asiwaju Boy; 100%.”



