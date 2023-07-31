Yul Edochie nods in satisfaction as Judy pours prayers, praises on him in Igbo, many react

Entertainment of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Judy Austin, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie is definitely skilled at satisfying the actor's ego and does so to his pleasure.



The couple appeared to be getting ready to leave home in a video posted on the Yul Edochie's Facebook page.



Yul was videotaped at this point while Judy continued to pray for and praise him.



The actress reminded her husband of his position of leadership and how his mere presence commands reverence.



A gratified Yul hummed and nodded in agreement, clearly pleased with the drama.



People who have devoted their time to dragging Judy for pursuing another person's husband were not duped by the drama.



Other online users claim that Yul can't leave the actress because of this worship.



See some comments here



Ville Lereh: "Good woman bless thier husband with prayer, you all are blessed "



Endurance Keyamo: "Yul Edochie you de think say na hailing or prayer she de pray for you but na the incantations when her kayamata babalawo tell her to put for your head she de speak so. Your own don finish kpatakpata"



Stephanie Salvation: "Trying so hard to fit in. Is well "



Awuzie Frankline: "She is not ready to leave Yul . Second wives always put more efforts"



Edozie Chuks: "In my candid observation, Judy knows Yul's weakness point and she's maximizing on that area massively to her advantage."



Esosa Rita Enoma-Oduwobi: "This energy on top another woman husband. You should have invested so much energy in your first marriage by now you would've built an empire with him, stop trying too much it can never work and you can never reap where you didn't sow."



Eunice Emmanuel: "That's one of the disadvantages of snátching a man from another. You have to keep trying hard to keep him Judy ntooor"



