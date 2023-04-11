Yul Edochie empties Instagram account after deleting photos of second wife, son

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has deleted all photos from his Instagram page including his profile picture.



This comes hours after he deleted photos of his second wife, Judy Austin, and their son.



His conduct has since raised eyebrows on social media with social media users alleging that he is indeed going through a lot.



Others have also claimed that the loss of his son perhaps may have caused a rift between him and his second wife.



However, Yul and his first wife, May, are yet to make a public statement after the death of their son, Kambilichukwu.



Earlier on March 30, 16-year-old Kambilichukwu reportedly collapsed while playing football and died in the hospital.



Read some reactions below:



gleo143: "The guy must be going through a lot. May God console him and his family. May we never bury our children in Jesus Name. Let’s keep the family in our prayers."



oluchijuliajideuno: "Why delete them now? The damage has already been done. Polygamy never ends well. Even if Judy isn’t diabolical,there will still be problems. You can’t never live in peace with someone who cheated on you with your husband. Each time you see her,you will remember."



its_lovinainam: "He did not delete... Let him getoutttt."



iam_holufuntor: "Don't fall for his drama. He's not showing any remorse. I believe Judy para for him so he kukuma deleted all. That man is a"



thrift_nighty.more: "Chai May God heal their broken hearts. It’s well with May and Yul, it’s not easy at all."



hildamerryheart: "Omo, grief is a terrible thing"



kadibya: "The man is grieving, the kind thing to do would be to let him be."





