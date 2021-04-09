Youth urged to explore various options before settling on career path

LifeStyle of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The Ghanaian youth have been admonished to scout around for plausible job options before settling down on a particular career path.



Founder of Career 101, Joyce Okyerawaa Danso, believes the foundation for a good career path depends on the experiences one acquires from several job opportunities.



“We build careers over a lot of jobs and experiences. A job is a one-time thing, but jobs put together, skills put together and experiences put together build a career,” she said.



Speaking on the Ideal Students’ Series, she stated that it is imperative to think in line with whatever trend in vogue, considering the challenges in the environment.



She, however, explained that exploring all these fields before reaching one’s set destinations can be seen as risks because a person’s interest may vary from their job.



“Sometimes when you’re struggling to get to your dream job, you may have to gather experience from areas that are not of interest to you; this is not because you have purposed your mind to do that but because that’s what the environment is giving you,” she added.



She opined that inasmuch as a course of study is important, it may not necessarily correlate with a person’s career choice.



“The bigger plan is at the back of your mind and don’t ever let go of the bigger plan because you know what you’re getting into."



“Having an understanding of your personality helps you know your strength,” she maintained.