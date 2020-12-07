Entertainment of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Your refusal to vote empowers 'stomach direction' - Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson advises Ghanaians to vote

Actress Lydia Forson has advised Ghanaians to go out and vote in their numbers in order to make an informed choice of who becomes the next President of Ghana and who will be elected as their Member of Parliament.



According to her, ‘if you don’t vote as a citizen, you empower people who vote with their stomachs’.



To avoid the rants on social media about incompetence and mismanagement of the country’s resources, she advised that Ghanaians must make it a responsibility to take part in today’s polls



The actress who made this known in a tweet sighted by MyNewsGh.com said it’s imperative that as citizens, you’ll join the change that you have always been clamouring.



“If you don’t vote, you’re empowering people who vote with their stomach to choose a leader on your behalf. And the cycle will continue with you ranting on social media all day. Be part of the change you seek.”





