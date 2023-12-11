‘Your outfit styles are becoming predictable’ – Charlie Dior to McBrown

Entertainment of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular fashion critic, Charlie Dior, has asked Nana Ama McBrown’s team to pay attention to her outfit styles, which according to him are becoming boring and predictable.



Nana Ama McBrown is usually spotted in long tight-fitted clothes that define her curves.



The style is often ‘one-armed’, sleeveless, or often displays a ‘cut out’, at its upper part.



She characterizes this look with her usual signature pose; a stern look with her arms at the back.



However, Charlie Dior, who appears to have been keenly monitoring her posts on social media is unhappy with her ‘signature outfit and poses’.



In the latest episode of his popular fashion review show, the US-based critique said the actress must move away from ‘one way’ looks.



He said although her makeup and everything else is always on point, her team must get out of their comfort zone and fix her more contemporary sophisticated designs.



“Y’all, know I love Nana Ama McBrown but I feel like her styles are becoming predictable. The fabric is beautiful but we have seen this silhouette over and over again. I want to challenge her designer and the entire team to give us something new for 2024. I want to see something different. However, the glam is beautiful and the makeup never declines,” he established.



Nevertheless, Charlie Dior thinks McBrown found a particular style that works for her and decided to get comfortable with it.



“I am kinda getting tired of it but then again, maybe she found something that works for her and she got comfortable with it,” he added.



Charlie Dior’s latest fashion review episode features the likes of Black Sherif, Nana Akua Addo, Benedicta Gafa, and Celestine Donkor among several others.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





Watch the video below:









EB/BB