Entertainment of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Your opinions don't change my potentials - Wendy Shay tells critics

Wendy Shay, singer

Artiste Wendy Shay says the opinion you form about her does not change what her potentials are.



According to her, she is good at what she does; hence what people think of her will not in any way affect her delivery and workflow.



The singer who thrives mostly on controversy made this known in a tweet.



She said, “Opinions do not change Potentials.”



Wendy Shay used the opportunity to also call on her followers to believe in themselves, adding that they have the potential to get whatever they want in this life without any form of limitations.

