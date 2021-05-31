Your man truly loves you if he cheats without telling you – Actress

LifeStyle of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Fashion Designer and actress, Ama Serwah, has enlightened women on one sure but heartbreaking way to know if their partner truly loves them.



Speaking on eTV Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ adult show, she disclosed to her fellow women that there is nothing that any woman can do to stop a man from cheating in a relationship, therefore, “don’t trust the person to the extent that you can boldly tell someone your man will never cheat,” she said.



Ama advised that it will do a woman more good to keep it in the back of her mind that her partner will cheat but whatever be the case, he will not think about it but will rather, focus on his positive side.



According to her, “Some men cheat but because they respect you, they may hide it from you. I am not encouraging cheating but it is facts that some men will cheat and hide it from you and that is when you’ll know he respects you as his woman.”



Ama Serwah highlighted what to her, is the most important thing and that, she said is to never trust each other in a relationship, both on the part of the male and the female. “Keep in mind that as you’re in the relationship, anything can happen at any time,” the actress concluded.