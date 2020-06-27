Tabloid News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: My News GH

Your life will never be the same if Nigel Gaisie sleeps with you – Woman claims

A lady in a video MyNewsGh.com chanced on has alleged that the founder and leader of True Fire Prophetic Ministry (TFPM), Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been having sexual intercourse with several girls in his church.



According to the lady, the life of any woman who has slept with Nigel Gaisie will never be the same; adding that their lives will completely break down in pieces.



“If Nigel Gaisie has ever slept with you, you will never be the same your life will be miserable as he uses juju in sleeping with women, and he has destroyed the lives of many young women,” she alleged.



The lady claimed that Nigel sent a group of ladies to beat her up because she refused his proposal.



Nigel Gaisie is popularly known for predicting the death of female dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns.



He is also known for confessing that he sleeps with several ladies despite the fact that he is married.



According to him, women are his biggest temptations and that he has fallen for these temptations several times.



He also stated that he tries his best to stay focused and that the anointing of God helps him to overcome temptations.



Watch the video below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.